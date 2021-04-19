Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Clorox Co, Vanguard Growth ETF

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, AT&T Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Clorox Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. As of 2021Q1, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owns 416 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OMC, TMUS, VTV, PFF, IWB, FIVE, SLQD, BKLN, FND, AON, UNM, VTRS, MCK, JKHY, DHI, CBRL, PLTR, VNT,
- Added Positions: SHY, IEI, DLR, T, CCI, AMGN, USB, VBR, VTEB, VYM, VLO, INTC, CSCO, EMR, VCSH, BLK, ADP, CVX, XOM, APD, TFC, LMT, PFE, GLD, CME, KMB, IWM, SPSB, EEM, EFA, VBK, MMM, BIV, VEA, VTI, BMO, JPM, UPS, DIS, IJJ, VIG, MDLZ, V, HCA, DOW, AGG, VSDA, AZO, D, DUK, HON, QCOM, UNP, UNH, WMT, PM, IJT, IYY, AXP, BSX, COST, EOG, ETN, FISV, GD, GS, MDT, NVDA, CRM, TJX, DG, ABBV, IGSB, EFV, IAU, IJH, IJR, ITOT, IWO, LQD, MDY, SHM, VCLT, ASML, ACN, ALGN, ADM, ATO, BP, BXMT, C, CL, CPRT, DEO, ENB, EL, F, GPC, LHX, HUM, ITW, ICE, IP, INTU, MRCY, MS, NOC, PNC, PXD, PRU, RY, SNY, SLB, SHW, TRV, TSM, TGT, TMO, TRP, ANTM, CMG, EDU, LULU, AVGO, NOW, RNG, VEEV, TEAM, IVE, IWR, VIGI, VMBS, VONG, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: CLX, VUG, TLT, LLY, SHV, IEF, XLV, XLF, AMT, PEP, IVV, XLK, VZ, AAPL, XLE, VNQ, XLP, KO, BKNG, XLI, MSFT, IJK, PNFP, XLU, WY, AEP, NEE, JNJ, NKE, QQQ, MO, SPGI, FB, BSV, IVW, VO, ABT, BMY, DD, IBM, MCD, MRK, NHC, NFLX, ORCL, PG, SBUX, RTX, WM, MA, ZTS, GOOG, FRPT, ETSY, DVY, HYG, IJS, IWD, IWP, VCIT, VOT, XLY, CB, ADBE, ALL, AMED, AMP, CM, CAT, COP, STZ, GLW, DE, RHP, GSK, HRL, J, LHCG, MIC, MKTX, MPWR, NHI, PH, PAYX, PGR, RF, ROP, LUV, SYK, SYY, THO, TREX, TYL, UAL, VRTX, VMC, WPC, WMB, NEO, KYN, PODD, TWO, FTNT, EPAM, ENPH, PSX, CHGG, GLOB, KHC, KNSL, HLNE, YETI, CARR, OTIS, GAN, IAT, IEFA, IWN, IWS, SDY, VEU, VIOO,
- Sold Out: SPTL, VIA, IWV, GEM, KR, GOVT, SRE, USMV, WFCPL.PFD, XEL, SSRM, NVS, EXPD, LNT, EA, DPZ, IQ, YNDX, JD, ANET, NOMD, CFG, CRON, CSTR, OKTA, IR, CI, DOCU, TLRY, UPWK, BWA, AX, BIDU, ATVI, RNST, FICO, FLS, TT, ISRG, EMN, MKL, OXY, PEGA, LEA, ROL, DLTR, CRK, CTSH, WAL, CGNX, DAL, CRUS,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 354,079 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 218,381 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 538,313 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,342 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 665,277 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $234.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 471.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 324,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.02%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 263,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 124.63%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 89,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 418,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 1275.13%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $180.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $255.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 82,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.
