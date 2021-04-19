>
Solitude Financial Services Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric Co

April 19, 2021 | About: VNQ +0.2% XLP -0.39% XLV +0.02% XLU -0.51% VEA -0.29% T +0.13% QQQ -0.92% VWO -0.21% CHL +0%

Investment company Solitude Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric Co, China Mobile, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solitude Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, Solitude Financial Services owns 38 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solitude Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solitude+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solitude Financial Services
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 61,758 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 74,957 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,599 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,332 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
  5. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 79,840 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 378.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 37,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 189.05%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 55,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 134.72%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 72,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 58,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.



