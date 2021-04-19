Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares MBS ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells PPL Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares MBS ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells PPL Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dominion Energy Inc, China Mobile, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 199,884 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,257 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 429,882 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 63,011 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 306,625 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 65,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $714.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $93.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 163,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 131,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 203.41%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 261.78%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 198.54%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $381.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.