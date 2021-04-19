Omega Financial Group, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Facebook Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Ecolab Inc

Investment company Omega Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Omega Financial Group, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSCM, FB, TSLA,

BSCM, FB, TSLA, Added Positions: GUNR, AGG, SCHZ, ISTB, SCHE, SCHH, SCHF, EFG, EMB, IGOV, PCY, SCHX, PHB, VNQ, SHM, HYG, CMF, SUB, AMZN, SCHG, EWX, PFF, VEU, GOOGL,

GUNR, AGG, SCHZ, ISTB, SCHE, SCHH, SCHF, EFG, EMB, IGOV, PCY, SCHX, PHB, VNQ, SHM, HYG, CMF, SUB, AMZN, SCHG, EWX, PFF, VEU, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, IJJ, SCHA, SCZ, EEMS, IEFA, BRK.B, IEMG, IUSG, QQQ, SPMD, SPY, V, SCHK,

IJR, IJH, IJJ, SCHA, SCZ, EEMS, IEFA, BRK.B, IEMG, IUSG, QQQ, SPMD, SPY, V, SCHK, Sold Out: BSCL, ECL,

For the details of Omega Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omega+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 208,320 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 221,483 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 39,997 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 161,054 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 373,724 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 373,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $714.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 39.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 99,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.