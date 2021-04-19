Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Unity Software Inc, Synopsys Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF

Investment company Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Unity Software Inc, Synopsys Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,762 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 213,974 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 315,905 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,676 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,937 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.88%

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 41,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $250.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.88%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 44,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 84.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 49,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 91.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 76,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 79,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.