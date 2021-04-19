Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Unity Software Inc, Synopsys Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF

Investment company Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Unity Software Inc, Synopsys Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: U, SNPS, CDNS, FUV, JPST, ABBV, MO, COP, KLAC, CVS, EXPE, SHY,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTV, IEFA, IJR, AGG, SUSB, IEMG, BNDX, SCHM, ESGD, ESGE, VCSH, VTI, T, HD, SPY, MSFT, CMF, JNJ, BRK.B, BABA, DIS, NSC, SPGI, KO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SPYG, SCHV, SLY, SPYX, AAPL, IWF, IWO, IWD, VNQ, TSLA, SCHF, IWN, VB, FB, EFA, IEF, ESGU, VO, IWS, LQD, DE, HUBS, RNG, COST, GOOG, SYK, NFLX, BAC, ISRG, SCHB, CLX, CVX, BA, TWLO, ICF, INTC, PYPL, LLY, PG, PEP, VEA, GOOGL, VWO, ADBE, SBUX, PFE, NOC, MRK, CL, AXP,
- Sold Out: EA, EPAM, EEM, SCHX, ZM, AMGN,
For the details of Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinity+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,762 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 213,974 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 315,905 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,676 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,937 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.88%
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 41,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $250.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.88%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 44,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 84.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 49,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 91.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 76,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 79,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Affinity Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
