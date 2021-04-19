>
Hub Group Celebrates 50th Anniversary as Leading Supply Chain Solutions Provider

April 19, 2021 | About: HUBG -1.32%

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hub Group ( HUBG) celebrates its 50th anniversary by ringing the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell. The company was founded in 1971 by Phillip and Joyce Yeager with a vision for providing unparalleled customer service and acting with the highest level of integrity. While much has changed, Hub Group’s core values of service, integrity and innovation remain the same and have propelled the company into one of the country’s leading supply chain solutions providers.

Driven by a focus on serving customers’ needs across the supply chain, Hub Group has expanded its capabilities across transportation and logistics management, providing end-to-end solutions. The company’s nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across North America serve some of the world’s largest brands across a variety of industries including retail, CPG, durable goods, automotive, healthcare, and more.

“Staying true to our core values of service, integrity and innovation over the last 50 years have enabled us to provide dependable and industry-leading supply chain solutions,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “Our ongoing commitment to our core values, paired with a strong management team that includes the third generation of the Yeager family, will lead us through the next 50 years.”

With a focus on innovation, Hub Group invests in technology that has a meaningful impact on its customers’ businesses. The company was the first transportation provider to fully equip its fleet of 42,000 intermodal containers with GPS tracking and telematics devices, providing advanced visibility and security in the supply chain. The data from these devices is processed with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to provide customers with end-to-end visibility of their shipments, delivering a high level of reliability to enhance decision-making.

Hub Group’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility help build positive growth in the communities it serves. Striving to reduce its impact on the environment, Hub Group transports its customers’ goods in the most efficient way possible. In 2020, it saved an estimated 3.2 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. As a corporate citizen, in addition to its long-running #CauseContainer program, the company has donated nearly $6 million to communities, including equipment to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Thank you to all who have been part of this outstanding accomplishment, including our customers, employees, drivers, vendors, and carriers,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Yeager. “We are excited about the future and look forward to the next 50 years.”

To celebrate Hub Group’s 50th anniversary, the company launched a website hubgroup.com/50years to honor its history and what’s to come.

ABOUT HUB GROUP:

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with $3.7 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

Source Hub Group Inc.

Contact: Jennifer Telek 630-217-4772

