Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 of $314 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $275 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $6 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “Our first quarter results were strong, reflecting an improving credit environment and outlook, which resulted in minimal net charge-offs and a substantial reversal of loan loss provisions made in prior quarters as the pandemic took hold.”Mr. Simmons continued, “During the quarter, we assisted more than 24,000 customers in obtaining access to $2.6 billion of governmental relief funds in the form of PPP loans, bringing the total amount of PPP loans made to small businesses over the past year to nearly $10 billion. Non-PPP loan volumes continued to experience attrition while total deposits saw robust growth, both being in large measure a result of unusually strong levels of liquidity in the economy.”For the full version of the Bank's 2021 first quarter earnings release, including financial schedules, please visit [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url].Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these first quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (April 19, 2021). Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 2659447, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url]. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $85 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans (including both rounds). In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url].This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or determinations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, industry results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Without limiting the foregoing, the words “forecasts,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about future financial and operating results. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in the release. Important risk factors that may cause such material differences are often related to changes in general economic, regulatory, and industry conditions; changes and uncertainties in fiscal, monetary, regulatory, trade and tax policies and legislative and regulatory changes; changes in interest rates and uncertainty regarding the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") toward other alternative reference rates; the quality and composition of our loan and securities portfolios; competitive pressures and other factors that may affect aspects of our business, such as pricing and demand for our products and services; our ability to execute our strategic plans, manage our risks, and achieve our business objectives; our ability to develop and maintain information security systems, technologies and controls designed to guard against fraud, cyber and privacy risks; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and similar outbreaks that may occur in the future and governmental responses to such matters. These factors, among others, are discussed in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at the SEC’s Internet site ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F[/url]). In addition, you may obtain documents filed with the SEC by the Bank free of charge by contacting: Investor Relations, Zions Bancorporation, N.A., One South Main Street, 11th Floor, Salt Lake City, Utah 84133, (801) 844-7637.We caution you against undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

