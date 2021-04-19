>
Citi 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:C


Citigroup Inc. will hold its 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). This year’s Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format. A live webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at [url="]www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2021[/url].



TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING:



If you are a stockholder, you or your proxyholder can participate, vote, ask questions, and examine our stocklist or rules of the meeting at the Virtual Annual Meeting by visiting [url="]www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2021[/url] and using your 16-digit control number. Electronic entry to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and the meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET. If you encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted at [url="]www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCITI2021[/url].



Citi



Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.



Additional information may be found at [url="]www.citigroup.com[/url] | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fciti[/url] | Blog: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com[/url] | Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fciti[/url] | LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005784/en/


