Kemper Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Thursday, April 29, 2021, Kemper will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release, financial supplement and Form 10-Q. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041.To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

Kemper also announced today that it anticipates its first quarter 2021 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses ranging from $26 million to $29 million, primarily related to winter weather events. The company does not expect to recover any of these losses under its reinsurance programs.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

