Masimo Reschedules Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) has changed the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 financial results to Monday, April 26, 2021 due to executive scheduling changes. The conference call to review the results will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) and will be hosted by Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Micah Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number, please use the link below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID number. Reminders about the call will also be sent to registered participants via email.A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SETMeasure-through Motion and Low Perfusionpulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies. Masimo SEThas also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, improve CCHD screening in newborns, and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNetin post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs. Masimo SETis estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2018-19 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Masimo continues to refine SETand in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SETsensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbowPulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi(rainbowPVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the RootPatient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLineBrain Function Monitoring, O3Regional Oximetry, and ISACapnography with NomoLinesampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximetersincludes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySatRx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Irisplatform, and include Iris Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, and Doctella. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at [url="]www.masimo.com[/url]. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at [url="]www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F[/url].ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005883/en/