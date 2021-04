Everest Provides Preliminary Information on First Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses

All amounts are net of reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums







For the Texas winter storms Everest is estimating insured industry losses of approximately $15 billion























Amounts in USD (millions)



Reinsurance

Segment Insurance

Segment Event Totals Texas winter storms



203







47







250



New South Wales flooding



10







0







10



Segment totals



213







47







260





About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced today preliminary information on first quarter 2021 catastrophe losses in advance of its full quarterly earnings to be released on April 28, 2021.Everest is estimating pre-tax net catastrophe losses for the first quarter 2021 as detailed in the table below.Everest is not adding to its Covid-19 Pandemic loss provision. To date, the Company’s total Pandemic loss provision is $511 million, of which approximately 80% remains as IBNR.Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade Commented: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to all those affected by these recent catastrophe events. We are proud to be able to help communities rebuild when events such as these take place.”Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.Everest common stock ( NYSE:NYSE:RE ) is a component of the S&P 500 index.Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website atAll issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

