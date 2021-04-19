>
Seritage Growth Properties Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SRG -0.55%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:NYSE:SRG) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results in a press release on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after the market close.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 158 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 26.5 million square feet of space across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company’s mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company’s portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

