Hayward Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:HAYW +0.18%


Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. That same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F8708016[/url]. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.



Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx[/url]. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website prior to the conference call.



For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Hayward website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for the replay is 8708016. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021.



About Hayward Holdings, Inc.



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005886/en/


