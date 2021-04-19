>
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Planned Schedule for First, Second and Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Calls

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CF -0.85%


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) plans to announce its quarterly financial results and hold conference calls to discuss the results on the following days in 2021:





  • First Quarter 2021





    • Quarterly Financial Results: after the market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021




    • Conference Call: Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 am ET







  • Second Quarter 2021





    • Quarterly Financial Results: after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021




    • Conference Call: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9 am ET







  • Third Quarter 2021





    • Quarterly Financial Results: after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021




    • Conference Call: Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10 am ET







Dial-in and passcode information for each conference call, as well as a live webcast, will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.cfindustries.com[/url]. Participants may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at [url="]www.cfindustries.com[/url].



About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.



At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. Our employees are focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management. We are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at [url="]www.cfindustries.com[/url] and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005881/en/


