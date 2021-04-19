>
Dream Industrial REIT Q1 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

April 19, 2021 | About: TSX:DIR.UN -3.42%


DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.



A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url] and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Conference call:



Date:



Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)



Dial:



For Canada please dial: 1-888-465-5079







For International please dial: 416-216-4169



Passcode:



6843 075#



Webcast:



To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url] and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.



Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open‐ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2021, the Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 186 assets (280 industrial buildings) comprising approximately 28.9 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. The Trust’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at: [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url].

