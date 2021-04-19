>
Teledyne Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:TDY


Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the first quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



To access the call, go to [url="]www.teledyne.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url] approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at [url="]www.teledyne.com[/url].

