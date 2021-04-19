>
TPI Composites, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

April 19, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) ( TPIC) today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, May 6th, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-256-6033, or for international callers, 1-303-223-4395. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 21993598. The replay will be available until May 13, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tpicomposites.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
480-315-8742

