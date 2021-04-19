Corsair Gaming Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.



First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Corsair will release first quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on May 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Corsair's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on May 4, 2021, through May 11, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13718830.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Andy Paul, Corsair’s chief executive officer, and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s chief financial officer, will present at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on June 1, 2021 and the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald van Veen

[email protected]

510-578-1407

Media Contact:

Adrian Bedggood

[email protected]

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827