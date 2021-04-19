>
BRP Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, May 10, 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: BRP -2.41%

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) ( BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.

About BRP

BRP Group, Inc. ( BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations
(813) 259-8032
[email protected]

PRESS CONTACT

Rachel Carr
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 418-5166
[email protected]

