PRNewswire
Hain Celestial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call

April 19, 2021

PR Newswire

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 19, 2021

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Press & Events.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-date-and-conference-call-301271814.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.


