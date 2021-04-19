>
Media Alert: Rambus To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:RMBS -2.26%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on May 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 results.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed via Rambus' website at investor.rambus.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Rambus Investor Relations website or for one week at the following numbers: (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with ID# 3985069.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contact:
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
[email protected]

SOURCE Rambus Inc.


