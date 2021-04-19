>
Harmonic Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2021 Results

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:HLIT -3.24%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 3, 2021. Harmonic will host a live webcast to discuss the company's results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.800.240.9147 or +1.574.990.1032 (conference ID 8667518).

A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website or by calling +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 (conference ID 8667518).

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-announces-reporting-date-for-first-quarter-2021-results-301271790.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.


