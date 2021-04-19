>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:ENLC +2.34%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 19, 2021

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2021 and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its first quarter 2021 earnings.

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

First Quarter Distribution Declaration
EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit for the first quarter of 2021, which is unchanged from the fourth quarter 2020 distribution. The first quarter 2021 cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2021, to unitholders of record on April 30, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss first quarter 2021 earnings. The dial-in number for the call is 1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial 1-412-542-4172. Participants can also register for the webcast and conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10155412/e74e6c8014, where they will receive dial-in information upon completion of registration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast and conference call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, May 4.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-declares-quarterly-distribution-and-schedules-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2021-earnings-301271743.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)