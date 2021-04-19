>
Truist announces redemption of floating rate senior notes due June 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:TFC -0.76%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $250,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due June 1, 2021 (CUSIP 05531FBC6) on the redemption date of May 1, 2021.

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

As the redemption date occurs on a weekend, payment of the redemption price of the senior notes will be made the next following business day, May 3, 2021, through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-redemption-of-floating-rate-senior-notes-due-june-2021-301271830.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation


