Aviat Signs Multi-Million Dollar Agreement with Africell for 5G-Ready Disaggregated Transmission Network and Services

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Africell, a mobile operator serving over 12 million subscribers throughout Africa, has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with Aviat to provide a 5G-ready end-to-end disaggregated transmission network across multiple African countries. The new network, which will be designed, installed, and maintained by Aviat, will include Aviat WTM 4000 and WTM 4800 Multi-band point-to-point radios and CTR microwave switches, and disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSGs). The DCSGs are Edgecore Networks running IP Infusion's OcNOS® network operating system. The deployment, which will occur in Q2 2021, is Africell's first Telecom Infra Project (TIP)-compliant DCSG endeavor.

"Leading mobile operators like Africell recognize the operational advantages of a disaggregated solution and how its flexibility will enable the rapid delivery of broadband services," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "We are proud that Africell has placed its confidence in Aviat to meet the challenge of their first TIP-compliant DCSG project."

"With escalating demand for high-speed mobile Internet services in our markets, and with 5G in our sights, we sought an approach that offers us fast deployment, maximum flexibility, and lowest TCO," said Wissam Fayad, Network Transmission Manager, Africell Holdings. "Aviat's backhaul and DCSG solution was the clear choice to meet all these challenges and support the rapid network growth of our transmission network well into the future."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Africell

Africell is one of the fastest growing mobile operators in Africa. The company currently operates in four countries – The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Uganda. Africell will launch operations in a fifth country, Angola, in 2021. http://www.africell.com

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-signs-multi-million-dollar-agreement-with-africell-for-5g-ready-disaggregated-transmission-network-and-services-301270855.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.