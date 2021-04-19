WesBanco Again Ranked by Forbes as a World's Best Bank

WHEELING, W.Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has again been named to Forbes magazine's ranking of the World's Best Banks, which was based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback. With strong scores across the survey, WesBanco received very high scores for 'satisfaction', 'customer services', 'financial advice', and 'digital services'.

"WesBanco is proud to have been named, for the third consecutive year, one of the world's best banks by Forbes magazine," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, as we have maintained our strong community roots and focus on building trusted relationships. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees as they worked selflessly throughout this unprecedented time in order to assist tens of thousands of individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits navigate through the pandemic. I am extremely proud of how our employees responded this past year, as their efforts speak loudly to our community bank roots and our desire to deliver superior customer service and maintain a premier financial institution for our customers."

Mr. Clossin added, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. We offer a wide variety of business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department."

Forbes magazine partnered with market research firm Statista to measure the best banks across the world. The World's Best Banks were selected based on over 43,000 consumer surveys representing 28 different countries. Participants were asked to rate every bank at which they have/had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as rate the banks in five different criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Services, Digital Services, and Financial Advice. All credit institutions offering checking and/or savings accounts were eligible to be considered for this recognition. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies around the world.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-again-ranked-by-forbes-as-a-worlds-best-bank-301271748.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.