Canadian Solar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2020

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:CSIQ -3.45%

PR Newswire

GUELPH, Ontario, April 19, 2021

GUELPH, Ontario, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended on December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.canadiansolar.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed for the attention of the Investor Relations Department to Canadian Solar Inc., 545 Speedvale Avenue West Guelph, Ontario, Canada N1K 1E6.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has over 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-year-ended-december-31-2020-301271888.html

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.


