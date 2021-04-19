>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

The Stilwell Group Sends Letter to Shareholders of Peoples Financial Corporation and Supplements its Definitive Proxy Statement

April 19, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PFBX +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group, one of the largest shareholders of Peoples Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCMKTS: PFBX), beneficially owning approximately 9.93% of PFBX's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to shareholders of the Corporation and filed a supplement to its Definitive Proxy Statement.

The full text of the letter follows:

April 19, 2021

Dear Fellow PFBX Owner,

This is our 71st activist investment. Win or lose this year, we're here for the duration. We're after three things:

  1. PFBX has to reach at least average performance, or it should be sold to a better run community bank;

  2. Nepotism ends (does anyone outside the boardroom really want a 4th generation of the same family running our bank?); and

  3. The rewards of ownership go to the owners. In our opinion, what the insiders have returned to the shareholders is shameful -- what they've awarded themselves over the years is grotesque.

Please vote the GREEN card TODAY for our highly qualified nominee, Peter Prickett.

Sincerely,

Megan Parisi
[email protected]
(917) 881-8076

You can vote by telephone, online or by signing and dating the enclosed GREEN proxy card and returning it in the postage-paid envelope.

If you have any questions, require assistance in voting your GREEN proxy card,
or need additional copies of our proxy materials, please contact us or Okapi Partners at the phone numbers or email listed below.

Okapi Partners LLC
1212 Avenue of the Americas, 24th Floor
New York, New York 10036
+ 1 (212) 297-0720 (Main)
+ 1 (855) 305-0856 (Toll-Free)
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

The Stilwell Group
Megan Parisi
(917) 881-8076
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-stilwell-group-sends-letter-to-shareholders-of-peoples-financial-corporation-and-supplements-its-definitive-proxy-statement-301271865.html

SOURCE The Stilwell Group


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)