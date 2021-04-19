The Stilwell Group Sends Letter to Shareholders of Peoples Financial Corporation and Supplements its Definitive Proxy Statement

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group, one of the largest shareholders of Peoples Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCMKTS: PFBX), beneficially owning approximately 9.93% of PFBX's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to shareholders of the Corporation and filed a supplement to its Definitive Proxy Statement.

The full text of the letter follows:

April 19, 2021

Dear Fellow PFBX Owner,

This is our 71st activist investment. Win or lose this year, we're here for the duration. We're after three things:

PFBX has to reach at least average performance, or it should be sold to a better run community bank;



Nepotism ends (does anyone outside the boardroom really want a 4th generation of the same family running our bank?); and



The rewards of ownership go to the owners. In our opinion, what the insiders have returned to the shareholders is shameful -- what they've awarded themselves over the years is grotesque.

Please vote the GREEN card TODAY for our highly qualified nominee, Peter Prickett.

Sincerely,

Megan Parisi

[email protected]

(917) 881-8076

