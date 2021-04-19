Two HEPLISAV-B Abstracts Selected for Oral Presentation at the 2021 Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research (ACVR)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that two HEPLISAV-B abstracts have been selected for oral presentation at the 2021 Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research (ACVR).

"An Open-label, Single-Arm Study Evaluating the Immunogenicity and Safety of the Hepatitis B Vaccine HEPLISAV-B® in Adults Receiving Hemodialysis" reviews immunogenicity and safety data in adults receiving dialysis from the open-label, single-arm trial (HBV-24) evaluating a new 4-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B in adults with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) who are undergoing hemodialysis and have not previously received a hepatitis B vaccine.

"Post-licensure safety study of an adjuvanted hepatitis B vaccine" reviews final results from the post-marketing observational surveillance study (HBV-25) evaluating the occurrence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in more than 30,000 patients who received HEPLISAV-B® and more than 30,000 patients who received another hepatitis B vaccine. The study was conducted at Kaiser Permanente Southern California's Center for Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness.

Abstract presentations will be available for on-demand viewing for registered attendees beginning April 26, 2021, through June 30, 2021. A conference virtual Oral Abstract Q&A Session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 3:00 – 4:00pm ET.

About the Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research (ACVR)

Sponsored by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) for more than 20 years, the Annual Conference for Vaccinology Research (ACVR) is a well-established forum for the exchange of the latest scientific and clinical research in vaccinology between healthcare professionals, trainees and young investigators, government officials, and representatives from industry and academia. The 2021 ACVR sponsored by NFID will be held virtually on April 26-27, 2021. Visit www.nfid.org/acvr for more information.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a viral disease of the liver that can become chronic and lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and death. The hepatitis B virus is 50 to 100 times more infectious than HIV,i and transmission is on the rise. There is no cure for hepatitis B, but effective vaccination can prevent the disease.

In adults, hepatitis B is spread through contact with infected blood and through unprotected sex with an infected person. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends vaccination for those at high risk for infection due to their jobs, lifestyle, living situations and travel to certain areas.ii Because people with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to infection, the CDC recommends vaccination for adults age 19 to 59 with diabetes as soon as possible after their diagnosis, and for people age 60 and older with diabetes at their physician's discretion.iii Approximately 20 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and 1.5 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed each year.iv

About HEPLISAV-B

HEPLISAV-B is an adult hepatitis B vaccine that combines hepatitis B surface antigen with Dynavax's proprietary Toll-like Receptor (TLR) 9 agonist CpG 1018® adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Dynavax has worldwide commercial rights to HEPLISAV-B.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing its CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

[email protected]

i CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hbv/bfaq.htm.

ii CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hbv/hbvfaq.htm.

iii CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pubs/pdf/hepb_vaccination.pdf.

iv CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-r

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-heplisav-b-abstracts-selected-for-oral-presentation-at-the-2021-annual-conference-on-vaccinology-research-acvr-301271856.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies