Aflac Incorporated Posts 2020 Business and Sustainability Report

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated announced today that the company has released its 2020 Business and Sustainability Report, titled "65 Years of the Aflac Way: Making a Difference While Balancing Purpose and Profit." The comprehensive, multimedia report consolidates information traditionally found in the company's Environmental Social Governance (ESG), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Year-in-Review reports into an integrated, easy-to-navigate online document with options for stakeholders to create customized reports. The 2020 Business and Sustainability report is available at Aflac's ESG website at esg.aflac.com.

"As CEO of Aflac for more than 30 years I have never seen a year like 2020. While the pandemic caused businesses around the world to immediately stop and shift dramatically, I was extremely pleased at how Aflac's sound risk management, dedication to community involvement and agile planning enabled us to maintain our commitment to our policyholders: being there for them in their time of need," said Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "Throughout this report, you will see Aflac's sound business strategies, unique company culture, and commitment to doing business the right way, including our commitment to diversity, the environment and our communities. This is all done through the lens of balancing purpose and profit, which was particularly notable amid the multiple challenges we faced in 2020."

The 2020 Business and Sustainability Report includes informative videos that focus on Aflac's focus on ESG as well as key insights into Aflac's strategy pertaining to corporate citizenship, diversity and inclusion, gender equality, philanthropy, ethics, data security, political activity, environmental management and more. The report provides financial and operational information from Aflac Incorporated and its operating segments, Aflac U.S. and Aflac Japan, regarding activities, data, statistics, awards, and accolades related to governance and sustainability. It integrates various reporting frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which are easily located in the report's ESG Reporting Index.

"Our focus on ESG is extremely consistent with the corporate culture we have at Aflac in driving a company's growth and profitability, balanced with an eye toward doing right by our employees, policyholders, our investors and with proper corporate governance," said Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Frederick J. Crawford. "At Aflac, we know the importance of balancing purpose and profit. We have always operated with purpose, and now we have enhanced the measurement tools and set expectations to achieve top-tier status in the ESG arena. We recognize that Aflac will need to adapt continuously in order to become and remain an industry leader in ESG."

Highlights of the Business and Sustainability Report include Aflac's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including donating $11 million to frontline worker-related programs in the U.S. and Japan and measures taken to ensure the safety of Aflac employees, as well as the company's long-term diversity and inclusion efforts resulting in a U.S. workforce that is 65% women and 46% minorities. Through its Women's Empowerment Program, Aflac Japan surpassed its goal of reaching 30% of women in leadership positions (assistant manager or higher), one year ahead of schedule and raised the bar by setting a new target of 30% of manager or higher positions filled by women by the end of 2025, having already achieved a milestone of 20% by 2020. The new report also shows Aflac's commitment to gender pay equity and its 25-year devotion to children and families facing childhood cancer, including the latest updates on the award-winning My Special Aflac Duck® program, which provides comfort to children dealing with a diagnosis of and treatment for cancer. Find out more about Aflac's commitment to ESG and corporate citizenship at esg.aflac.com.

###

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-incorporated-posts-2020-business-and-sustainability-report-301271839.html

SOURCE Aflac