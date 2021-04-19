Consumers Energy Leads Michigan's Electric Vehicle Transformation, Plans 200 Fast Charging Stations by 2024

JACKSON, Mich., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is celebrating Earth Week by announcing it has now built the backbone for the still-growing fast charging network for electric vehicles across Michigan. Charging stations that allow emissions-free EVs to power up quickly are in place in 24 locations reaching 250 miles north to south.

Over the next three years, Consumers Energy plans to help 200 fast charging locations – and over 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – start powering EVs across Michigan.

"Our country's auto industry was born right here in Michigan. Consumers Energy is excited to charge the next generation of transportation in our home state and help Michigan lead the nation into a clean automotive future," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Fast charging means EV owners can power their vehicles wherever they travel across Michigan, and their options are growing by the day."

Consumers Energy launched its PowerMIDrive program less than two years ago. Since then, it has provided over 600 rebates for home, business and public charging stations that make electric vehicle ownership convenient and affordable.

Those rebates include the 24 fast charging locations, which can fully power a vehicle's battery in less than an hour. There were only four as recently as last summer, and another dozen should start operating in the next six months.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIDrive.

Also last month, a coalition of Midwest energy providers including Consumers Energy that committed to long-range EV charging expanded to 10 companies. Electric vehicle owners will have the fast charging network to fully power the 1,300-mile drive from Mackinac City to the Colorado border.

"We know electric vehicles still make up a small number of cars on the road, but that's changing quickly," Youngdahl Snyder said. "EV sales are growing by over 20% each year as more people commit to a clean, affordable automotive future, and Consumers Energy is building the infrastructure to make sure more electric vehicles can hit the road."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-leads-michigans-electric-vehicle-transformation-plans-200-fast-charging-stations-by-2024-301271890.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy