Rambus Joins DARPA Toolbox Initiative with State-of-the-Art Security and Interface IP

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:RMBS -2.26%

Highlights:

- Agreement makes Rambus Root of Trust, Secure Protocol Engines, along with Memory and SerDes PHYs and Controllers available to DARPA researchers

- Streamlined access to cutting-edge silicon IP accelerates forward-looking innovation

- DARPA researchers will be able to leverage industry-leading capabilities and expertise from Rambus

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced a commercial licensing agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate technology innovation for the agency's programs. The agreement makes all Rambus security, memory interface, and SerDes interface IP products available to DARPA researchers. As licensees, DARPA researchers benefit by having access to IP offering renowned security protection and the world's fastest chip interfaces.

Rambus Joins DARPA Toolbox Initiative

"Rambus has the industry's broadest portfolio of state-of-the-art security IP products, and offers leading interface IP at some of the highest bandwidths available," said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. "We are excited to add our full suite of cutting-edge silicon IP to DARPA Toolbox, and look forward to the new opportunities to provide our solutions and expertise for their ecosystem."

The DARPA Toolbox initiative is an agency-wide effort to provide open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programs. Through DARPA Toolbox, successful proposers will receive greater access to commercial vendors' technologies and tools via pre-negotiated, low-cost, non-production access frameworks and simplified legal terms. For commercial vendors, DARPA Toolbox will provide an opportunity to leverage the agency's forward-looking research and a chance to develop new revenue streams based on programmatic achievements developed with their technologies.

"With Rambus joining our DARPA Toolbox Initiative, we add state-of-the-art security and interface technologies," Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA leading DARPA Toolbox. "Our researchers will now have streamlined access to this cutting-edge IP to accelerate the speed of development for their projects."

Through the DARPA Toolbox, researchers will have access to all Rambus Security, Memory Interface and SerDes Interface IP solutions including:

Rambus Security IP

Rambus Memory and SerDes Interface IP

Rambus is one of a limited number of select technology companies to sign commercial partnership agreements under DARPA Toolbox. Rambus technologies under the initiative serve a broad range of applications from Data Center, Edge, 5G networking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), to Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information on Rambus Security solutions, please visit rambus.com/security. To learn more about Rambus Interface IP, visit rambus.com/interface-ip/.

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

