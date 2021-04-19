>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Paysafe to Release First Quarter Earnings Results on May 11, 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSFE -3.26%


Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, will announce first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, prior to market open.



Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.



Webcast and Conference Call Information:



Time



Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT



Hosts



Philip McHugh, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Izzy Dawood, Chief Financial Officer



Webcast



Go to the Investor Relations section of the [url="]Paysafe+website[/url] to listen and view slides



Dial in



877-407-3037 (U.S. toll-free)



215-268-9852 (International)



About Paysafe Limited



Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at [url="]www.paysafe.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005909/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)