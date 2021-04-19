>
AppLovin Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:APP -3.51%

AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin”), a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of tools to grow their business, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering consisted of 22,500,000 shares offered by AppLovin and 2,500,000 shares offered by KKR Denali Holdings L.P. AppLovin did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by KKR Denali Holdings L.P. AppLovin’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “APP”.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank acted as additional book-running managers for the offering. Blaylock Van, LLC, Guzman & Company, LionTree Advisors, LUMA Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, The Raine Group, Roberts & Ryan, Stifel, Truist Securities, and William Blair acted as co-managers for the proposed offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005913/en/


