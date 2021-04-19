>
Curaleaf to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

April 19, 2021 | About: XCNQ:CURA -0.74% OTCPK:CURLF -5.42% OTCPK:CURLF -5.42% OTCPK:CURLF -5.42%

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 19, 2021

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 10, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event:


Curaleaf First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:


Monday, May 10, 2021

Time:


5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:


+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l)

Passcode:


6935525

Webcast:


https://ir.curaleaf.com/events




For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 17, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10155488.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 105 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,600 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo, SVP IR & Capital Markets
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-operational-results-301271920.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


