Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

April 19, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CMHF +0%

PR Newswire

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-first-quarter-2021-dividend-301271927.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.


