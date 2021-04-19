Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

PR Newswire
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.
Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/.
