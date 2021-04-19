>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LMNX, CADE, NUAN, and MFNC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

April 19, 2021 | About: NAS:LMNX +0.11% NAS:NUAN -0.26% NAS:MFNC -0.9% NYSE:CADE -1.14%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of Luminex common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation ("Cadence") (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each Cadence share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.81 based upon BXS' April 16, 2021 closing price of $31.16. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. ("Nuance") (NASDAQ: NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of Nuance common stock that they hold. If you own NUAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nuan/

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") (NASDAQ: MFNC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each Mackinac share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.78 based upon Nicolet's April 16, 2021 closing price of $77.93. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-lmnx-cade-nuan-and-mfnc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301271907.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)