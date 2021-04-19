Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sold $10.5 million of Shares

CEO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stewart Butterfield (insider trades) sold 250,000 shares of WORK on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $42.06 a share. The total sale was $10.5 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $24.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.300000 with and P/S ratio of 26.63.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of WORK stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $42.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Allen Shim sold 196,405 shares of WORK stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $42.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

