>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sold $10.5 million of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: WORK +0.17%

CEO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stewart Butterfield (insider trades) sold 250,000 shares of WORK on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $42.06 a share. The total sale was $10.5 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $24.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.300000 with and P/S ratio of 26.63.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of WORK stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $42.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Allen Shim sold 196,405 shares of WORK stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $42.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WORK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)