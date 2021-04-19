>
Fedex Corp (FDX) Chairman/CEO Frederick W Smith Sold $29.6 million of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: FDX -1.51%

Chairman/CEO of Fedex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frederick W Smith (insider trades) sold 102,000 shares of FDX on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $290.02 a share. The total sale was $29.6 million.

FedEx Corp is the world's largest express courier delivery firm. The company provides courier services through various divisions which include express, ground, office, freight, cross border, trade networks and supply chain. Fedex Corp has a market cap of $75.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $283.250000 with a P/E ratio of 25.10 and P/S ratio of 0.96. The dividend yield of Fedex Corp stocks is 0.91%. Fedex Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Fedex Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman/CEO Frederick W Smith sold 102,000 shares of FDX stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $290.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER John L Merino sold 10,000 shares of FDX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $273.3. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FDX, click here

.

Comments

