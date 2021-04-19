>
Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $1.6 million of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: BILL -4.57%

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BILL on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $163.81 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $12.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.390000 with and P/S ratio of 65.60.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $163.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $146.08. The price of the stock has increased by 5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $163.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.34% since.
  • Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $156.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.29% since.
  • Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $150.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.
  • Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $142.56. The price of the stock has increased by 7.6% since.
  • Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of BILL stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $148.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.29% since.

