Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sanofi SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells IPG Photonics Corp, Mastercard Inc, Tractor Supply Co

Westport, CT, based Investment company Eagle Ridge Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sanofi SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, sells IPG Photonics Corp, Mastercard Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Abbott Laboratories, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Ridge Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SSD, AMAT, XLF, FFBC,

SSD, AMAT, XLF, FFBC, Added Positions: SNY, BRK.B, VTEB, VMBS, VGSH, SPSB, FHI, TIP, SO, PSA, USB, THO, CME, TD, FLOT, PAC, DOX, RELX, DIS, AVGO, GRMN, CMF, EBND, SHM, NYF, PG, VCSH, D, AMGN,

SNY, BRK.B, VTEB, VMBS, VGSH, SPSB, FHI, TIP, SO, PSA, USB, THO, CME, TD, FLOT, PAC, DOX, RELX, DIS, AVGO, GRMN, CMF, EBND, SHM, NYF, PG, VCSH, D, AMGN, Reduced Positions: MA, UNH, MSFT, TSCO, ABT, GOOGL, NSC, BLK, HD, BRK.A, TJX, JPM, ORLY, RTX, UPS, TRMB, BKNG, SYK, ECL, BAC, ABBV, WTRG, SCHW, INTC, HII, CTSH, SRE, CVS, T, KO, PEP, SPY, NKE, JNJ, HOLX, NYT, SPTS, GOOG, ORCL, CL, BDX, ATRI, DEO, VONE, ADBE, GSLC, AMZN, FB, UL, UFPT, MCD, MRK, MMM, NVMI,

MA, UNH, MSFT, TSCO, ABT, GOOGL, NSC, BLK, HD, BRK.A, TJX, JPM, ORLY, RTX, UPS, TRMB, BKNG, SYK, ECL, BAC, ABBV, WTRG, SCHW, INTC, HII, CTSH, SRE, CVS, T, KO, PEP, SPY, NKE, JNJ, HOLX, NYT, SPTS, GOOG, ORCL, CL, BDX, ATRI, DEO, VONE, ADBE, GSLC, AMZN, FB, UL, UFPT, MCD, MRK, MMM, NVMI, Sold Out: IPGP, BBDC,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,180 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 620,717 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 84,780 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,250 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,701 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 132,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 108.41%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 328,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 256.05%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 187,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Barings BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.