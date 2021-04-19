IFG Advisory, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Eaton Vance Corp

Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 435 stocks with a total value of $772 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUTY, USFR, SCHP, SPLG, QCLN, SPIP, CWCO, WAFD, TSN, PIE, ALL, K, RSP, GL, EBAY, PPL, XLRE, MA, PTH, AMP, FEP, SJM, ARKG, IGSB, ITW, HYLS, TRMB, TSM, ARCC, SHM, AEP, CHRW, ADS, RH, PAYX, NVR, MTB, LHX, CERN, KSU, SCZ, AOA, UTF, PZA, FOX,

GLD, SPY, FTCS, TGT, TSCO, ACN, STIP, NVDA, TOTL, FIXD, IVV, VEA, NOBL, SPAB, VOO, DBEF, GIS, ESGU, SCHX, AAPL, ARKW, CIBR, TDTT, GS, XLP, BND, VTV, CHKP, CSCO, XMLV, IJR, FNDF, BSV, MMM, GLTR, ARKK, BK, BKNG, CVS, IBM, IGV, MUB, JNJ, PG, FNDE, SPYD, STT, USB, VWO, GOOGL, T, SKYY, FTA, GNTX, INTC, IUSB, EFG, AIA, OMC, PYPL, DGX, RHI, JNK, SPMD, VYM, VSEC, DIS, AFL, APD, ATAX, ADI, BAC, BAX, BLK, BTI, CMCSA, DFS, ETN, LLY, ENB, FFIV, FPX, FTC, GD, BSCM, FXI, ESGE, IXN, EMB, VLUE, SLV, GOVT, IHI, JPST, LOW, MCD, MDT, MSFT, NFLX, QCOM, SCHA, DIA, SPIB, TT, UNH, EMLC, VIG, VIGI, BLV, VTIP, VZ, SIVR, ADBE, GOOG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, ANTM, ADP, CAT, CVX, CB, CMA, ECL, FTSL, FEM, FSKR, GILD, QYLD, GWW, HDV, IEFA, ITOT, IAU, MBB, EFV, SUB, PFF, KMB, MCK, MRK, MS, NEE, NKE, PANW, PEP, PSX, RTX, O, RS, CRM, XLI, XLU, SHOP, SO, SPSB, TJX, TRV, UPS, VFC, VUG, VTWO, ABBV, BUD, AVGO, CAH, CLX, CODX, CTSH, CL, CMP, DLR, ETR, HACK, FSK, GSK, HAS, PXH, PDBC, PGX, IXC, IWF, IYJ, KEY, LMT, MMP, NVS, PM, TROW, PSA, XLE, XLF, TSLX, SDY, SLYV, RLY, STAG, SBUX, SYK, TFC, V, VOD, WELL, WHR, DLN, DON, Reduced Positions: COST, QQQ, BA, GIM, SPEM, AGG, LQD, XOM, AMZN, KO, QTEC, LMBS, FTSM, EXAS, FPE, GPN, MTUM, FDN, FYX, FV, VCIT, VTI, FBT, BEN, USMV, ROKU, EMR, FB, IJH, IUSV, QUAL, IUSG, PFE, FVC, BSCL, MDY, ULTA, VEU, VGT, VGIT, VOT, VTEB, ADSK, BRK.B, CCL, CCI, DHR, DISCK, D, FDX, FDL, TDIV, RDVY, GE, HD, SPLV, IVZ, IXUS, IEMG, AOR, EFA, IWM, IWD, IWO, IJK, TIP, JPM, NSC, NOC, ORCL, PFG, SABR, SCHD, XLV, XLK, TSLA, UNP, USFD, VFH, VGK, VV, VOE, VBR, VEEV, FAX, MO, AXP, BDX, BIIB, BWA, BMY, CARR, CSX, CMI, DVA, DE, DAL, DG, DD, EMN, EPD, FXL, FXD, FEX, FXH, GPC, HON, HUBB, PKW, PCY, JKG, EEMV, IWS, IWV, IJJ, JCI, LCII, MCHP, MDLZ, OTIS, RF, RCL, SCHZ, XLC, SPG, SQ, TXN, TMO, GDX, VDE, VO, VNQ, VXUS, WFC, DEM, DES, YUM,

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 497,304 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 273,346 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,027 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,920 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 498,874 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 79,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 80,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 71,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 81.97%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 396.99%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 104.04%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 242.88%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $614.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.