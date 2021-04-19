Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys 3M Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Naples, FL, based Investment company Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Dow Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc, ConocoPhillips, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LMT, ORCL, IBB, ADP, PINS, TSN, TJX, TXN, SYK, SPR, SCHO, RTX, QCOM, VIXM, SSO, ACN, MDLZ, AGG, HYLN, EW, DBX, ADBE,
- Added Positions: MMM, KO, DOW, JNJ, HON, MCD, UNH, PG, HD, NKE, V, DUK, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, AMGN, NEM, VZ, DIA, TMO, AMZN, SH, PYPL, VTI, NFLX, UBER, CRM, DRE, LOW, FB, D, CSX, CCI, COST, CME, CSCO, AVGO, BA, BGB, BIIB, BHC, GOOG, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: CAT, UNP, PEP, COP, WMT, GS, JPM, XLE, GLD, GDX, SLV, EDV, SPY, RY, CAG, SCHX, MDT, RF, VFC, NVDA, ABT, BABA, MRK, MTW, SHY, QQQ, ISRG, XLV, IBM, INTC, SBUX, TWTR, XOM, BMY, AXP, ABBV,
- Sold Out: IWM, EEM, PFF, XLU,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with MMM. Click here to check it out.
- MMM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MMM
- Peter Lynch Chart of MMM
For the details of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 468,522 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,620,297 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 546,368 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.78%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 500,574 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 704,738 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07%
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $391.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 326,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 6059.38%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 634,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 8919.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 1,727,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 25339.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 1,347,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 105.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 946,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $230.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 695,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 704,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying