Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys 3M Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Naples, FL, based Investment company Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Dow Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, PepsiCo Inc, ConocoPhillips, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, ORCL, IBB, ADP, PINS, TSN, TJX, TXN, SYK, SPR, SCHO, RTX, QCOM, VIXM, SSO, ACN, MDLZ, AGG, HYLN, EW, DBX, ADBE,

LMT, ORCL, IBB, ADP, PINS, TSN, TJX, TXN, SYK, SPR, SCHO, RTX, QCOM, VIXM, SSO, ACN, MDLZ, AGG, HYLN, EW, DBX, ADBE, Added Positions: MMM, KO, DOW, JNJ, HON, MCD, UNH, PG, HD, NKE, V, DUK, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, AMGN, NEM, VZ, DIA, TMO, AMZN, SH, PYPL, VTI, NFLX, UBER, CRM, DRE, LOW, FB, D, CSX, CCI, COST, CME, CSCO, AVGO, BA, BGB, BIIB, BHC, GOOG, GOOGL,

MMM, KO, DOW, JNJ, HON, MCD, UNH, PG, HD, NKE, V, DUK, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, AMGN, NEM, VZ, DIA, TMO, AMZN, SH, PYPL, VTI, NFLX, UBER, CRM, DRE, LOW, FB, D, CSX, CCI, COST, CME, CSCO, AVGO, BA, BGB, BIIB, BHC, GOOG, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: CAT, UNP, PEP, COP, WMT, GS, JPM, XLE, GLD, GDX, SLV, EDV, SPY, RY, CAG, SCHX, MDT, RF, VFC, NVDA, ABT, BABA, MRK, MTW, SHY, QQQ, ISRG, XLV, IBM, INTC, SBUX, TWTR, XOM, BMY, AXP, ABBV,

CAT, UNP, PEP, COP, WMT, GS, JPM, XLE, GLD, GDX, SLV, EDV, SPY, RY, CAG, SCHX, MDT, RF, VFC, NVDA, ABT, BABA, MRK, MTW, SHY, QQQ, ISRG, XLV, IBM, INTC, SBUX, TWTR, XOM, BMY, AXP, ABBV, Sold Out: IWM, EEM, PFF, XLU,

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 468,522 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,620,297 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 546,368 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.78% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 500,574 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 704,738 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07%

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $391.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 326,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 6059.38%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 634,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 8919.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 1,727,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 25339.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 1,347,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 105.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 946,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $230.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 695,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 704,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.