>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

April 19, 2021 | About: RSP -0.47% ADBE -1.7% NVDA -3.46% VRSK -0.5% MSFT -0.77% IVV -0.49% IVOL -0.14% STK -1.58% ITA -0.68% BX +0.03% IGSB -0.04% A -0.8%

Investment company Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 713 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sugarloaf+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,642 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.02%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,134 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.29%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 103 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.94%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,708 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.14%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.9%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 183,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I (STK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 4434.55%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $516.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 518.93%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $614.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 6162.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $184.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.22%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)