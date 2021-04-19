Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 713 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, STK, ITA, IGSB, BX, ARKG, TWLO, FDIS, AON, CODI, U, LMND, ABNB, VLDR, MP, IIPR, GRWG, TPIC, ACB, TRUP, XLB, VOX, SPWR, TSM, IPAY, IGV, IDU, AAL, BRG, ARKW, ASLE, JETS, OPEN, ICLN, TLRY, XRT, ATOM, HVT, HP, NKTR, PDS, ONTO, BIP, WD5A, FUBO, DRIO, EBC, MBIO, MDB, BV, KC, AMWL, PLTR, VNT, STPK,

RSP, ADBE, NVDA, VRSK, MSFT, IVV, FIS, VOO, AMT, HD, HYS, IJH, V, AMZN, DG, ADP, GOOG, GDX, IAU, VXF, VZ, IWO, INTC, IWD, GOLD, CHE, PFE, EMB, IBB, T, CVX, CSCO, CPRT, UNP, ABBV, ESGE, HYG, IEV, IWV, IYH, LQD, SHV, TECL, VB, BAC, ROP, ANTM, NCLH, AOM, IYF, TIP, VUG, EL, LVS, PG, SBUX, DAL, NVEE, 1HB, TXG, BIGC, CAPE, FIVG, IJJ, ISTB, IUSV, IVW, IWB, IWN, OEF, SCHC, SCHH, SPLV, VPU, VTV, XLC, XLF, MO, BTI, CCL, EPD, FRT, FE, F, MDT, MS, NCR, NYMT, NKE, OGE, OHI, RNST, SLB, TRP, RTX, VOD, WPC, WDC, WMB, LEN.B, CHY, HPI, UTF, CII, GRX, ETJ, THQ, CRBP, CWBR, UA, NTB, NET, AOK, BOTZ, DTN, IJT, ITB, IWR, IYT, REM, RYT, SCZ, VNQ, VSS, VT, Reduced Positions: AGG, ITOT, IEFA, IEMG, AAPL, MUB, QUAL, USMV, MINT, BLK, GOOGL, DVY, WM, VTI, PEY, IWM, NEAR, IDV, HDV, AOA, GS, MTUM, ESGU, QQQ, SUSC, FLOT, GOVT, ACWI, BMY, SHY, VO, DSI, EFA, MBB, SUB, VGT, BRK.B, CCJ, EEM, JPM, ACWV, FTSM, IWS, STIP, BR, FIXD, FITB, ESGD, SCHX, VEU, XLE, KO, UCBI, AOR, DIV, IJR, IVE, NOBL, SCHF, SPHD, SUSB, XLV, GE, BSV, DBEM, KBE, MJ, PFF, MMM, BCE, DLR, DUK, GILD, LNC, PKI, SNV, SKT, DIS, WFC, PDT, PDM, GM, RH, BLUE, CXP, RYAM, SE, RKT, ARKK, IYC, IYE, MNA, SPY, USO, VWO, VYM, XLK, XLU, AZN, D, DPZ, XOM, GNW, LEN, MCO, VTRS, PRU, RF, SIRI, UAA, WAB, XRX, TSLA, KMI, AMC, MGNI, BABA, PYPL, FSLY, CRWD, OTIS, AMLP, IGIB, DJP, FTEC, IEF, IJK, IJS, RWX, SCHA, URA, VTEB, XLI,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,642 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.02% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,134 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.29% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 103 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.94% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,708 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.9%

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 183,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 4434.55%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $516.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 518.93%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $614.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 6162.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $184.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.22%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52.