Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys Essential Utilities Inc, Concentrix Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Novato, CA, based Investment company Hennessy Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Essential Utilities Inc, Concentrix Corp, The Home Depot Inc, The Kroger Co, HP Inc, sells TC Energy Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Mills Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Southern Co (SO) - 428,400 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 267,286 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,591,101 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57% Sempra Energy (SRE) - 198,740 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 343,477 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 257,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $156.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $326.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 225,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 250,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $114.09, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 61,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 205.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 120,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 151,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 69.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 204,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 142,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 245,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.