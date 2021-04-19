Arlington Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, FedEx Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Arlington Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, FedEx Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Unilever PLC, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arlington Partners LLC owns 389 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 362,244 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 214,701 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 1,008,242 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,931 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - 196,177 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $179.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 13,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 1809.88%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $326.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 36,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 51.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.