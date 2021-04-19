Grace & White Inc Buys Devon Energy Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc, Brunswick Bancorp, Sells Tuesday Morning, Titan International Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Investment company Grace & White Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc, Brunswick Bancorp, Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE, Alphabet Inc, sells Tuesday Morning, Titan International Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Dillard's Inc, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace & White Inc . As of 2021Q1, Grace & White Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SJI, CIBEY, GOOG,

SJI, CIBEY, GOOG, Added Positions: DVN, BRBW, FSLR, AAPL, JZCP, KBAL, NWBO, BRRE,

DVN, BRBW, FSLR, AAPL, JZCP, KBAL, NWBO, BRRE, Reduced Positions: TWI, BWEN, SIG, WSM, DDS, RYAM, WPRT, LDL, AIT, INN, ELY, XEC, MUR, TGH, ORN, TRMLF, FEIM, ERF, KIM, BHF, BGOUF, MAGS, AEG, SASR, AMWD, BHLB, LUB, FFXDF, WRK, XOM,

TWI, BWEN, SIG, WSM, DDS, RYAM, WPRT, LDL, AIT, INN, ELY, XEC, MUR, TGH, ORN, TRMLF, FEIM, ERF, KIM, BHF, BGOUF, MAGS, AEG, SASR, AMWD, BHLB, LUB, FFXDF, WRK, XOM, Sold Out: TUESQ, OEG, WPX, MGF, RTWIQ,

For the details of GRACE & WHITE INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grace+%26+white+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Unum Group (UNM) - 631,702 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 186,396 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 55,182 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 225,730 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.53%

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. The purchase prices were between $3.65 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.581000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2302.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Brunswick Bancorp by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in JZ Capital Partners Ltd by 381.09%. The purchase prices were between $0.7 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 141,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc by 138.73%. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $1.63, with an estimated average price of $1.5. The stock is now traded at around $1.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Tuesday Morning Corp.. The sale prices were between $1.91 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.91.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.47.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in RTW Retailwinds Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.