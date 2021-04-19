>
Villere St Denis J & Co Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Axon Enterprise Inc, Stamps.com Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: PLMR -4.44% EHTH -1.87% LPRO -3.61% CLGN +0.28% PFE +0.93% UTI +1.69% VIAC -2.41% PAYA -2.64% STTK -2.87% VTI -0.65% STM -1.44%

New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Villere St Denis J & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, eHealth Inc, Open Lending Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Axon Enterprise Inc, Stamps.com Inc, The Travelers Inc, PaySign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 1,384,958 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 484,564 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Pool Corp (POOL) - 269,965 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  4. Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 214,670 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  5. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 622,631 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 1,433,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,772,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 125,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 155.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $112.49, with an estimated average price of $90.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 926,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,069,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 68.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 512,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd by 175.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 242,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 245,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.

Sold Out: PaySign Inc (PAYS)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in PaySign Inc. The sale prices were between $3.93 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.76.



