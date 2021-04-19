>
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Target Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: AVGO -3.51% HPQ -0.82% FITB -0.86% CDK +0.15% GHC -1.95% FL -1.19% TGT +0.05% PM -1.33% FDX -1.51% XEC -0.66% AGCO -0.11% DOW -0.2% T +0.13%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bowling Portfolio Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Broadcom Inc, FedEx Corp, Cimarex Energy Co, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc, BlackRock Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowling+portfolio+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,331 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,548 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,573 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,346 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,883 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.16%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 102.57%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $462.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 168.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 99,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 105,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 129.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 340.53%. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $644.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. Also check out:

