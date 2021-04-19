Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Target Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bowling Portfolio Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Broadcom Inc, FedEx Corp, Cimarex Energy Co, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc, BlackRock Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, PM, FDX, XEC, AGCO, DOW, CFG, MHK, JEF, SLM, ALLY, IPG, MAN, WHR, DBX, EMN, AOS, NTAP, DGX, CC, PKI, TMUS, LB, NCR, FCX, LEN, NEM, MRVL, VLO, IJK,

TGT, PM, FDX, XEC, AGCO, DOW, CFG, MHK, JEF, SLM, ALLY, IPG, MAN, WHR, DBX, EMN, AOS, NTAP, DGX, CC, PKI, TMUS, LB, NCR, FCX, LEN, NEM, MRVL, VLO, IJK, Added Positions: AVGO, HPQ, FITB, GHC, CDK, ANTM, UNP, FL, MCK, CAH, DELL, SSNC, DG, LH, OC, HOLX, ARW, COST, UHS, CSCO, BAC, XOM, SPB, DIS, RBC, CVX, CTSH, ABBV, PH, PYPL, NFLX, NVDA, ORCL, GOOGL, TMO, MA, WSM, T, HCA, QRTEA, TKR, NEE, GS, DVA, AES, PG, V, OMF, BRK.B, JNJ, CAG, SCHB, CMI,

AVGO, HPQ, FITB, GHC, CDK, ANTM, UNP, FL, MCK, CAH, DELL, SSNC, DG, LH, OC, HOLX, ARW, COST, UHS, CSCO, BAC, XOM, SPB, DIS, RBC, CVX, CTSH, ABBV, PH, PYPL, NFLX, NVDA, ORCL, GOOGL, TMO, MA, WSM, T, HCA, QRTEA, TKR, NEE, GS, DVA, AES, PG, V, OMF, BRK.B, JNJ, CAG, SCHB, CMI, Reduced Positions: SCHX, MSFT, AAPL, AMGN, BMY, LRCX, LMT, CDNS, ALXN, CMCSA, MET, PKG, INTC, QCOM, FB, AMZN, CVS, SWKS, WMT, AZO, BIIB, LKQ, VZ, LLY, KR, UNH, EBAY, PFE, MRK, NOC, STLD, RS, SPY, EOG, LOW, USRT, VNQ, HD, KLAC, C, MS, ABC, BR, CBRE, HIG, OSK, PCAR, JAZZ, LPLA, CDW, GOOG, AMAT, BC, DHI, GNTX, HUBB, JPM, JLL, NUE, PNC, PHM, RTX, DAL, LEA, VOYA, VIRT, KHC, DOX, AIZ, BBY, RE, WFC, WLK, MASI, LYB, MPC, PSX, BERY, QRVO, LITE, FHB, ACA, CB, AEP, BA, SCHW, CTAS, LHX, PEP, BPOP, PEG, PWR, SYY, TRN, TSN, WBA, WDC, XRX, SPR, DFS, BAH, HII, APTV, PRAH, HPE, USFD, SCHA, SCHM, XLK, NCLH, WTTR, SCHF,

SCHX, MSFT, AAPL, AMGN, BMY, LRCX, LMT, CDNS, ALXN, CMCSA, MET, PKG, INTC, QCOM, FB, AMZN, CVS, SWKS, WMT, AZO, BIIB, LKQ, VZ, LLY, KR, UNH, EBAY, PFE, MRK, NOC, STLD, RS, SPY, EOG, LOW, USRT, VNQ, HD, KLAC, C, MS, ABC, BR, CBRE, HIG, OSK, PCAR, JAZZ, LPLA, CDW, GOOG, AMAT, BC, DHI, GNTX, HUBB, JPM, JLL, NUE, PNC, PHM, RTX, DAL, LEA, VOYA, VIRT, KHC, DOX, AIZ, BBY, RE, WFC, WLK, MASI, LYB, MPC, PSX, BERY, QRVO, LITE, FHB, ACA, CB, AEP, BA, SCHW, CTAS, LHX, PEP, BPOP, PEG, PWR, SYY, TRN, TSN, WBA, WDC, XRX, SPR, DFS, BAH, HII, APTV, PRAH, HPE, USFD, SCHA, SCHM, XLK, NCLH, WTTR, SCHF, Sold Out: TXN, BLK, ADSK, SIVB, ATVI, EMR, SHW, ACN, URI, ALL, APH, TROW, CHTR, AN, CI, VMI, AJG, DOV, EA, PFG, ITT, MKSI, STT, ORLY, GWW, JBL, FNF, PNR, KMB, MSM, GPC, GIS, CLGX, HUM, FBHS, CTXS, ADBE, FAF, FTV, MAS, SLB, TSCO, HAL, AWK, SLGN, PII, CIEN, XEL, SNDR, MOH, EXPD, SFM, CRM, ABT, SNX, K, XLV, RNR, EWC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,331 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,548 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,573 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,346 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,883 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.16%

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $283.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 102.57%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $462.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 168.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 99,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 105,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 129.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 340.53%. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $644.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.