Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Sysco Corp, JM Smucker Co

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bartlett & Co. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Intel Corp, Sysco Corp, JM Smucker Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bartlett & Co. LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bartlett & Co. LLC owns 1092 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FOCS, TPL, VOOV, COTY, WD5A, IARE, LILA, GSKY, BYND, IHRT, SPT, VNT, KRON, AAN, ABNB, ANGL, DGRO, HYLB, IUSB, PGX, RGS, GOLD, TPR, LCII, HOG, HMC, MGEE, VTRS, VXRT, JWN, SIX, STRL, TIMB, WRB, PRG, PDT, EDVMF, FCAM, ANF,

FOCS, TPL, VOOV, COTY, WD5A, IARE, LILA, GSKY, BYND, IHRT, SPT, VNT, KRON, AAN, ABNB, ANGL, DGRO, HYLB, IUSB, PGX, RGS, GOLD, TPR, LCII, HOG, HMC, MGEE, VTRS, VXRT, JWN, SIX, STRL, TIMB, WRB, PRG, PDT, EDVMF, FCAM, ANF, Added Positions: COST, AMT, VCSH, BSV, CRM, BAH, CMCSA, UNH, VZ, AMZN, ENB, AGG, FIS, VOO, VCIT, CDW, IGSB, JNJ, BMY, NEE, IEMG, IJR, DUK, SHYG, IEFA, GD, FNDX, CB, VMBS, SMB, IJH, AMGN, PEP, LIN, NUO, NBH, FB, VBR, VB, MBB, IWS, VOOG, IWP, IVV, WM, WMT, MCD, FDX, RXL, IUSV, HIG, IVW, GE, IWR, IWV, JPST, LQD, EXC, MUB, QUAL, ICE, SCHO, ECL, DRI, SUSB, CMI, C, CME, CAT, VEA, BWA, BIIB, BBY, YUMC, ZBH, UOVEY, NAZ, UBS, NEA, NAC, BX, TEL, TM, WPM, PUBGY, QRVO, IUSG, CNDT, IR, CTVA, OMC, OXY, IGIB, NFLX, MU, GOVT, MET, MDT,

COST, AMT, VCSH, BSV, CRM, BAH, CMCSA, UNH, VZ, AMZN, ENB, AGG, FIS, VOO, VCIT, CDW, IGSB, JNJ, BMY, NEE, IEMG, IJR, DUK, SHYG, IEFA, GD, FNDX, CB, VMBS, SMB, IJH, AMGN, PEP, LIN, NUO, NBH, FB, VBR, VB, MBB, IWS, VOOG, IWP, IVV, WM, WMT, MCD, FDX, RXL, IUSV, HIG, IVW, GE, IWR, IWV, JPST, LQD, EXC, MUB, QUAL, ICE, SCHO, ECL, DRI, SUSB, CMI, C, CME, CAT, VEA, BWA, BIIB, BBY, YUMC, ZBH, UOVEY, NAZ, UBS, NEA, NAC, BX, TEL, TM, WPM, PUBGY, QRVO, IUSG, CNDT, IR, CTVA, OMC, OXY, IGIB, NFLX, MU, GOVT, MET, MDT, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, SYY, SJM, LMT, FMX, IBM, DHR, PG, XOM, LHX, KSU, MKC, ORCL, RTX, DIS, TIP, ADI, CVX, GOOGL, TRV, TMO, USB, IWN, MMM, SCHW, CSCO, STZ, CFR, DE, DEO, ETN, EMR, FITB, HPQ, HD, KMB, NSC, NVS, PSA, QCOM, SBUX, TOT, RGA, TSLA, ABBV, HPE, CARR, BOND, IVE, IWO, PFF, SCHB, SCHX, SCZ, VTI, XLV, SRCE, PLD, T, AFL, APD, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ATO, BP, BK, BLK, BF.B, CSX, CVS, CI, CTAS, FTRCQ, KO, CGNX, CNS, CL, DXC, COP, CACC, CCI, XRAY, DLR, D, DCI, DOV, DD, EA, LLY, EPD, EQR, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FFBC, FISV, FCX, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, HAL, HON, IDXX, INTU, MDLZ, LNVGY, MTB, MDU, MMP, MKTX, MLM, VIVO, MSTR, MPWR, NEOG, NVO, OGE, OHI, PCG, PNC, PPG, PNW, DGX, O, RDS.A, SNY, STX, SPG, SO, SWK, STT, STE, SUI, TSM, TGT, TFX, TXN, TXRH, TSCO, VOD, VMC, GWW, WAB, WBA, WFC, WMB, KTOS, XEL, ET, RDS.B, USA, BHK, RNP, HYT, WIW, WU, AER, DFS, LULU, PM, BUD, CHTR, GELYY, FLT, NWSA, CDK, NEWR, CC, PYPL, KHC, FTV, ASIX, BKR, DNLI, EQH, GTXMQ, REZI, DELL, FOXA, DOW, ALC, OTIS, DON, DSI, DVY, EEMV, FDN, FLOT, IBB, ITOT, IWM, IYM, SCHA, SCHC, SCHD, SCHF, SCHM, SUSA, VBK, VIOO, VNQ, VTEB, VXF, VYM,

INTC, AAPL, SYY, SJM, LMT, FMX, IBM, DHR, PG, XOM, LHX, KSU, MKC, ORCL, RTX, DIS, TIP, ADI, CVX, GOOGL, TRV, TMO, USB, IWN, MMM, SCHW, CSCO, STZ, CFR, DE, DEO, ETN, EMR, FITB, HPQ, HD, KMB, NSC, NVS, PSA, QCOM, SBUX, TOT, RGA, TSLA, ABBV, HPE, CARR, BOND, IVE, IWO, PFF, SCHB, SCHX, SCZ, VTI, XLV, SRCE, PLD, T, AFL, APD, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ATO, BP, BK, BLK, BF.B, CSX, CVS, CI, CTAS, FTRCQ, KO, CGNX, CNS, CL, DXC, COP, CACC, CCI, XRAY, DLR, D, DCI, DOV, DD, EA, LLY, EPD, EQR, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FFBC, FISV, FCX, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, HAL, HON, IDXX, INTU, MDLZ, LNVGY, MTB, MDU, MMP, MKTX, MLM, VIVO, MSTR, MPWR, NEOG, NVO, OGE, OHI, PCG, PNC, PPG, PNW, DGX, O, RDS.A, SNY, STX, SPG, SO, SWK, STT, STE, SUI, TSM, TGT, TFX, TXN, TXRH, TSCO, VOD, VMC, GWW, WAB, WBA, WFC, WMB, KTOS, XEL, ET, RDS.B, USA, BHK, RNP, HYT, WIW, WU, AER, DFS, LULU, PM, BUD, CHTR, GELYY, FLT, NWSA, CDK, NEWR, CC, PYPL, KHC, FTV, ASIX, BKR, DNLI, EQH, GTXMQ, REZI, DELL, FOXA, DOW, ALC, OTIS, DON, DSI, DVY, EEMV, FDN, FLOT, IBB, ITOT, IWM, IYM, SCHA, SCHC, SCHD, SCHF, SCHM, SUSA, VBK, VIOO, VNQ, VTEB, VXF, VYM, Sold Out: VIA, AAON, ATVI, Y, BCPC, B, BLKB, AX, EPAY, BTI, BRKS, BG, CMS, CMD, CNP, CLF, INGR, DCP, DSGX, ESE, ETR, PLUS, EQIX, EEFT, EXPE, EXPO, FICO, FE, GPK, HEP, IDCC, IRM, JJSF, JCPNQ, JKHY, LHCG, MKL, MRTN, MAA, NABZY, OMCL, PPBI, PBCT, PRFT, PAA, DORM, ROLL, RS, ROG, SON, STAA, TECH, TGP, TEN, TCBI, TRI, TIF, TRP, TREX, TYL, WDFC, EVRG, PUGOY, RFI, VMO, GUT, POR, VG, TECK, LMAT, EXLS, ALGT, CQP, ACM, MASI, CDPYF, IBDRY, TAK, KL, ENLAY, ENV, NOVT, IPHI, TRGP, KMI, PRLB, TGCDF, VCRA, GMED, MPLX, WES, BFAM, GWPH, PSXP, FOXF, RNG, PAGP, ARMK, QTWO, HQY, SHLX, AXTA, UNIT, ALRM, OLLI, WBT, AZD, SITE, TCMD, KNSL, TRHC, VST, BL, INVH, PETQ, EVOP, PRSP, IIIV, PLMR, CRNC, BLV, BSCM, DOL, EWA, GBIL, HEDJ, LEMB, MTUM, SUSC, VAW, VNQI,

For the details of Bartlett & Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bartlett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,000,136 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,000,337 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,602 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,023,077 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 656,477 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1546.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $140.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $29.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 149,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 374,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 251,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 239,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 227,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36.